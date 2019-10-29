Wildfires worsen: California braces for more evacuations, blackouts

National News

by: Jay Gray NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, California (NBC New) – Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are currently threatened by the Kincade fire, the largest of several wildfires burning across California.

The fire has already destroyed more than 100 structures, consumed 74,000 acres and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

Conditions are expected to worsen Tuesday in Southern California, where the Santa Ana winds are forecast to reach their strongest intensity yet later in the day.

In an effort to prevent more fires, Pacific Gas & Electric will stage rolling blackouts, cutting power to as many as 600,000 customers.

