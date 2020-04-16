White House to unveil reopening plan

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Fifty governors will take part in a call with President Trump Thursday focusing on how and when to reopen the United States for business.

“We’ll be opening up some states much sooner than others,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday. “Some of the states can open before the deadline of May 1st.”



According to a draft plan, regions in recovery from COVID-19 would start scaling back social distancing in two weeks, reopening child care and schools,

while hotspots wait until at least June.

The White House plan comes after governors of several states formed their own coalitions to discuss easing stay-at-home orders in their regions.

President Trump made the claim earlier in the week that he has “total authority” over lifting those restrictions and returning America to work, but later said he would allow governors to make their own decisions.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ygfUkP