What’s next in the impeachment inquiry? Political science expert explains

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After the House of Representatives approved rules for taking the impeachment of President Trump to the next phase, many people are wondering the same thing: What’s next? News 3’s Martin Staunton spoke with a political science expert Thursday to get answers.

Dr. Lara Wessel is an associate professor in the Political Science Department at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus. Wessel says the next step is for evidence in the impeachment case to go public. She also says the House of Representatives cannot remove a sitting president from office under the article of impeachment.

“The House of Representatives conducts the impeachment question and then the senate conducts the trial to determine whether or not the offense is worthy of the person being removed from office,” Wessel said.

Removal from office is handled by a trial in the Senate.

This is the fourth time impeachment proceedings have happened in U.S. history. First, it was Andrew Johnson, next Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment, then Bill Clinton was impeached, but not kicked out of office.

“They don’t really have anything in common in the sense that they were all about different issues,” Wessel said. “What they all do have in common is the decision as to what is an impeachable offense is specifically up to members of Congress. There’s nothing in the Constitution that defines what is a high crime and misdemeanor.”

Wessel added that it is a mischaracterization to label impeachment as a power grab or a coup by Congress.

“A coup is actually the exact opposite of an impeachment process,” Wessel said. “A coup is essentially an illegal take-over of a government. The impeachment process is specified in our U.S. Constitution, so it’s very much a legal mechanism for removing a president from office.”

Wessel also said that evidence in the case should outweigh party loyalties.

“I would encourage people to listen to the evidence that is presented and try to approach the process from a Constitutional perspective, rather than a party perspective,” Wessel said. “Relying on the evidence is a better way to go than relying on what your own party leaders are telling you.”

Wessel said so far, the impeachment process has been completely legal, despite complaints about closed door depositions.