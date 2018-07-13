What to expect on Amazon Prime Day Video

(NBC News) -- Monday, July 16 is Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's big annual sale, but things are a little different this year, with the sale running for 36 hours.



The annual sale kicks off with more than a million deals for Prime members.



"You have to be prepared to kind of go with the flow, what Amazon wants you to buy. You're always going to see a lot of discounts on Amazon-branded devices," says CNET's Dan Ackerman.



Amazon is currently offering $100 off the Echo Show, with more deals launching during the event.



Deals launch as often as every five minutes and can sell out, but shoppers can use the Amazon shopping app to get a preview of Prime Day discounts and set alerts.



But this year it's not just online, it's also in the checkout line at more than 400 Whole Foods stores nationwide, with Prime members who spend $10 or more in store getting a $10 credit on Amazon.



Shoppers can earn the credit now through the 17th by scanning a Prime code on the Whole Foods app at checkout, but you have to use that Amazon credit during the Prime Day sale.



Prime Day goes live at noon Pacific or 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday, in the middle of the workday for most people.



