MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Don’t let the pink color fool you — there’s nothing “cute” about biofilm, otherwise known as “pink slime.” It’s a frequent sight on ice machines, soda fountains, toilet bowls and as buildup anywhere near water.

But what is it?

This persistent substance is actually a bacteria colony and could lead to some serious health problems if ingested or if left unattended.

What is “pink slime” and how does it form?

Pink slime buildup is the result of the right combination of environmental factors for bacteria to thrive. Biofilms are the result of microorganisms attaching to a surface.

Oftentimes, the slime is a result of mold or fungus that has accumulated from bacteria growth on a surface that is constantly exposed to clinging water droplets and warm temperatures.

As an expert on food safety points out, “Once well-developed biofilms establish themselves on surfaces, cleaning and sanitation become much more difficult.”

Why should you be concerned?

That pink slime may make you or your pets sick if consumed.

Unlike higher temperatures, extreme cold and freezing temperatures may not kill all bacteria and viruses present in water. Recently, there has been a listeria outbreak associated with ice cream.

Outbreaks of norovirus and listeria have been responsible for millions of people getting sick every year. The CDC said that norovirus is responsible for up to 685 million cases of gastroenteritis annually.

How to protect yourself and pets?

Experts recommend regular maintenance and cleaning of surfaces to avoid contamination. In some instances, sanitizing might not be enough and the slimy substance must be physically removed from a surface in addition to regular cleaning.

For ice machines, make sure to follow these rules:

Wash hands before obtaining or handling ice

Hold ice scoop by handle

Do not return unused ice to storage or ice machine

For a commercial setting be aware of the following: