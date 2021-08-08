What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city’s fight

Photographed on July 14, 2021, this war memorial, erected in 1913 in Greenwood, Miss., by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, in Greenwood, Miss., sits on the lawn of the Leflore County Courthouse, as the county’s tribute to the sons and daughters of the Southern Confederacy. For more than a century, one of Mississippi’s largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood. It’s a Black-majority city with a rich civil rights history. Officials voted last year to remove the statue, but little progress has been made to that end. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — For more than a century, one of Mississippi’s largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood.

It’s a Black-majority city with a rich civil rights history. Officials voted last year to remove the statue, but little progress has been made to that end. Recently, officials also approved an Emmett Till statue in the city, but not at the same site.

Public school teacher Troy Brown Jr. and his mother and father, Curressia Brown and Troy Brown Sr., stand in Rail Spike Park in Greenwood, Miss., on July 20, 2021. Rail Spike Park is planned to be the site where a statue of Emmett Till will be erected in Greenwood. The Brown family has been petitioning for the removal of a Confederate statue on the lawn of the Leflore County Courthouse lawn for years.

It’ll be in a park, a half-mile away. The location disappoints some people, as does the speed of progress.

Similar conversations are happening in hundreds of cities grappling with Confederate monuments and what might replace or follow them amid a racial reckoning and protests nationwide.