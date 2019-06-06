Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

Milton, Fla (WKRG)- A Milton Wendy’s employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials. In a statement, the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.

Click here to watch the video but it does contain some graphic language.

The Operations Manager for Wendy’s says they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He says they can not comment on anything else.