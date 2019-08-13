Wendy’s brings back Spicy Chicken Nuggets; here’s how to get them for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here… Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets have returned.

The fast food chain pulled the nuggets off the menu back in 2017, and social media users nationwide have been campaigning for them to come back ever since. In May, Chance the Rapper joined the spicy nugget movement, tweeting his attempt to manifest their comeback and catching the restaurant’s attention.

Wendy’s replied, making a deal that if the tweet received 2 million likes, the nuggets would be brought back.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Chicken nugget lovers stepped up to the plate.

The tweet received over 2.2 million likes, and Wendy’s kept it’s word. On Aug. 8, the chain announced the Spicy Chicken Nuggets would officially return Monday.

Wendy’s then took an extra step to win over America’s heart, by announcing the restaurant is giving away 2 million free Spicy Chicken Nuggets to customers through Aug. 19. That’s right, a full week of free nuggets.

To participate, customers just have to order a six-piece nugget from Wendy’s through DoorDash and enter the code ‘SPICYNUGGS‘ at check out.

2 million likes deserve 2 million free Spicy Nuggs. Add a free 6-pc Spicy Nuggs to any order with code SPICYNUGGS exclusively through DoorDash. We did it, y’all 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Hh0eXV4u0L pic.twitter.com/gXrY9qYiWV — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 12, 2019

The offer is good to use one time per customer. Click here to get the DoorDash app for Apple devices and Android devices.