‘We are angry and we should be angry’ El Paso, Dayton seek answers, change

(NBC News) – The search for answers continues following a weekend of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Two more victims of the El Paso massacre died Monday, bringing the toll there to 22 who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a busy Walmart crowded with back-to-school shoppers.

In Dayton, Ohio a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular bar district, killing nine people, including his younger sister.

El Paso gunman Patrick Crusius posted an anti-Latino, anti-immigrant online screed shortly before the shooting.

Dayton investigators say they still haven’t determined a motive for gunman Connor Betts.

Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine is urging the state legislature to pass new laws mandating background checks on nearly all gun sales, and allowing courts to restrict access to guns for people perceived as threats.

“We are angry and we should be angry, I understand that anger because it is impossible to make sense over what is senseless,” DeWine said.

