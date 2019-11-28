Watching The Wind: Will Macy’s Balloons Be Grounded?

(NBC News) – Final preparations are underway ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as concerns over high winds threaten to keep some of the biggest attractions grounded.

If sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour, or gusts reach 34, the famous giant balloons won’t take flight.

“We just have to wait and see what happens because it could change all the way up to the minute,” says parade exectuive producer Susan Tercero.

New York Police will make the call just before the parade starts to roll.

The parade route will be lined by more than 3 million spectators. Another 50 million will be watching the broadcast around the world, and even if the winds are high there will still be plenty to see.

“We have 26 floats, we have 11 bands, 8,000 marchers, we have different performance groups all across the country coming together,” Tercero says.

