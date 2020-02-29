WATCH: Officials remove ‘pet’ alligator from basement of Ohio home

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (CNN) – An alligator is on his way to an animal sanctuary in South Carolina after spending most of its life in a basement in Ohio.

Commander Darrell Breneman with Madison Township Police said officers responded to a medical call at Dusty Rhoades’ home. When they arrived, they stumbled upon an alligator living as a “pet” in the basement.

The 5-foot-long gator has been the family’s “pet” for 25 years. Rhoades says he got the reptile at a flea market.

“I just got him when he was about a foot long, and I’ve had him ever since,” Rhoades said.

It is illegal to have an exotic animal like an alligator without a permit. Rhoades does not have one, so the animal was removed from the home.

The Department of Agriculture assisted police in removing the alligator and found a wildlife sanctuary to send it to in Myrtle Beach.

Breneman said this was his first alligator-related call.

“Something new every day in law enforcement,” Breneman said.