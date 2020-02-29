WATCH: Officials remove ‘pet’ alligator from basement of Ohio home

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (CNN) – An alligator is on his way to an animal sanctuary in South Carolina after spending most of its life in a basement in Ohio.

Commander Darrell Breneman with Madison Township Police said officers responded to a medical call at Dusty Rhoades’ home. When they arrived, they stumbled upon an alligator living as a “pet” in the basement.

The 5-foot-long gator has been the family’s “pet” for 25 years. Rhoades says he got the reptile at a flea market.

“I just got him when he was about a foot long, and I’ve had him ever since,” Rhoades said.

It is illegal to have an exotic animal like an alligator without a permit. Rhoades does not have one, so the animal was removed from the home.

The Department of Agriculture assisted police in removing the alligator and found a wildlife sanctuary to send it to in Myrtle Beach.

Breneman said this was his first alligator-related call.

“Something new every day in law enforcement,” Breneman said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stock Market Overview


Market Data by TradingView

Trending Stories