Bolton’s bombshell: Calls for impeachment witnesses grow

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As President Trump’s legal team presses ahead with its arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, new claims from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book are bolstering the case for witness testimony at the trial.

“Ambassador Bolton essentially confirms President Trump committed the offenses in the first article of impeachment,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

In a manuscript obtained by the New York Times, Bolton claims President Trump told him he was withholding aid to Ukraine until it announced the investigation he wanted into the Bidens.

Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins tweeted: “the reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

“I think at this stage it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice,” Senator Mitt Romney said. Still, other Republicans remain unmoved.

President Trump, meanwhile, is distancing himself from Bolton.

“I haven’t seen a manuscript, but I can tell you nothing was said to John Bolton, but I haven’t seen it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president fired back on Twitter as well, stating he never told Bolton the aid was tied to investigations and accusing him of trying to sell his book.