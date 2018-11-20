President Trump pardons this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Trump pardons Peas, a turkey from South Dakota. (photo: NBC News)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) - President Donald Trump used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off of the Thanksgiving table.

On Tuesday, two lucky turkeys -- Peas and Carrots -- were officially pardoned and will spend the rest of their lives at Virginia Tech's "Gobbler's Rest."

Officials say the event dates back to the 1940's and helps raise awareness about the important role of U.S. agriculture.

On the 71st anniversary of the event, the president announced Peas would be the National Thanksgiving Turkey this year. He joked that the decision was made by "a fair and open election on the White House website."

The president poked fun at recent elections saying "Carrots refused to concede" after a recount.

"I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change," Trump added.

The president will be traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.