Watch Live: Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state at US Capitol

The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings is being honored Thursday at the U.S. Capitol where his body lies in state.

Cummings was chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a staunch supporter of civil rights. He died at age 68 in his hometown of Baltimore.

Members of Cummings’ family were joined by lawmakers Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings’ casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building’s steps.

The public now has a chance to pay respects in Statuary Hall.

