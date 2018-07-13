National News

Watch Live: President Trump and British PM May to hold joint press conference at 8:45 a.m.

Posted: Jul 13, 2018 08:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2018 08:33 AM EDT

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference as part of Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.

The event is expected to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET. 

