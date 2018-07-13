Watch Live: President Trump and British PM May to hold joint press conference at 8:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference as part of Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.
Click here to watch the report LIVE.
The event is expected to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
10 months after baby, Serena in...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
'Do not eat this cereal': Kellogg's...
More News
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-