WATCH LIVE: President pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White House

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – The president will be using his pardon power to keep two turkeys off of the table this Thanksgiving.

President Donald Trump will name either Bread or Butter as this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey during a 2 p.m. ceremony in D.C.

According to the White House, the turkey duo is from North Carolina. Bread is a 45-pound turkey who likes the cherry-flavored soft drink Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball.

Butter weighs 47 pounds and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

The White House created a poll on Twitter to help decide which turkey will be spared. Bread took home the win, but there has been no official word if he’s made the final cut.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Bread or Butter? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

The annual turkey pardon tradition was officially established in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush spared a 50-pound bird.