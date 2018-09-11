Solemn remembrances mark 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK (NBC News) - Under gloomy skies reflecting the somber mood, people gathered Tuesday where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center once stood.

As they have since 2002, family and friends read the names of those who died and observed six moments of silence marking when the hijacked planes crashed, and when the New York City's tallest towers crumbled to the ground 17 years ago.

"We will never forget," Vice President Mike Pence vowed at a Pentagon ceremony honoring the lives lost in the attack there.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a brave group of passengers decided that they not the terrorists would have the last say, a new tower, with wind chimes, will forever represent their voices.

"We grieve together for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter who was stolen from us at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and here in this Pennsylvania field," President Trump told the crowd gathered there.

