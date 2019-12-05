WATCH LIVE: National Christmas Tree Lighting

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – It’s a beloved tradition for many — the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

For nearly 100 years, Americans have gathered in Washington to celebrate the holiday season with music and cheer and, of course, a huge fir tree.

This year’s tree is a 60-foot tall, 21-foot wide blue spruce. It arrived back on Nov. 25

President Donald Trump will be speaking and a whole host of musical performances are set, including the United States Marine Band and choirs from Arizona and Tennessee.

