WATCH LIVE: Nation honors Rep. John Lewis with ceremony at U.S. capitol

This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Watch live coverage as the country bids a final farewell to civil rights icon Representative John Lewis.

Lewis died July 17 at 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death.

A series of events began Saturday in Lewis’ hometown of Troy, Alabama, to pay tribute the late congressman and his legacy.

On Sunday, he crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time.

The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event that helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Lewis returned to Selma each March in commemoration.

Sunday found him crossing alone — instead of arm-in-arm with civil rights and political leaders — after his coffin was loaded atop a horse-drawn wagon that retraced the route through Selma from Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the 1965 march began.

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol this week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

