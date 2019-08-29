WATCH LIVE: Florida governor holds press conference after expanding emergency order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Jacksonville to discuss the latest on Hurricane Dorian.

The governor announced early Thursday afternoon he is expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout the state.

The initial executive order included just the counties along the east coast — 26 in total.

“The reason is, if you look at different possible tracks for this thing, it is possible you could have impacts even in northwest Florida,” DeSantis said, adding, “We want to make sure that every county has the resources they need to be prepared.”