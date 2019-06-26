Watch Live: Second night of first Democratic presidential debate

MIAMI (NBC News) – Ten more of the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in Miami Thursday night.

It’s the second round of the first Democratic debate hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo. The first group of 10 Democratic candidates debated Wednesday.

Tune in online here at wsav.com/demdebate for pre-debate coverage starting at 8 p.m. and the debate starting at 9 p.m. Post-debate coverage will wrap up at midnight.

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the event.