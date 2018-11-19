DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors say a Colorado man strangled his pregnant wife and smothered their two young daughters.

Christopher Watts received three consecutive life sentences without a chance at parole on Monday, nearly two weeks after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke's comments on how Watts killed his family are the first time authorities have discussed how the family died.

Authorities had prevented release of the autopsies for Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts, saying their cause of death would be crucial evidence if Christopher Watts was tried for murder.

Rourke said Shanann Watts' only injuries were on the right side of her neck, showing marks from fingers or fingernails.