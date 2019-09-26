WATCH LIVE: Acting DNI testifies before Congress on Trump Ukraine phone call

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges as authorities investigate the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Police gave no details on the connection between him and 26-year-old Miller, who died a year ago in his Los Angeles home of an accidental overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl, a powerful opioid that's contributed to a deadly epidemic in the U.S. and claimed other musicians, like Prince.