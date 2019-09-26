WATCH LIVE: Acting DNI testifies before Congress on Trump Ukraine phone call

WSAV-TV
In this file photo from Wednesday, July 25, 2018, Joseph Maguire, now the acting director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee to be confirmed to run the National Counterterrorism Center, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawmakers are demanding details of a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukraine raised by the DNI inspector general but the acting director of national intelligence, Maguire, has refused to share that information, citing presidential privilege. He is set to testify Thursday before the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence is scheduled to testify at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday at 9 a.m.
WATCH LIVE HERE.