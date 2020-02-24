WATCH LIVE: A tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

Watch NBC News Now’s live coverage from the Staples Center starting at 1 p.m. Having trouble viewing? Visit here.

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) – Mourners have gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday for a celebration of life honoring legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, killed tragically in a helicopter crash in late January.

The downtown arena is widely known among fans as “the House That Kobe Built” as he played the bulk of his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers there.

The date of the memorial, Feb. 24, as well as the price of the tickets, are meant to pay homage to Kobe’s jersey, No. 24 and Gianna’s jersey, No. 2.

The tickets were priced at three tiers: $224 each, $224 for two or $24.02 each, according to a news release from the Lakers.

The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that “exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports,” according to its website.

A private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant earlier this month.