WATCH: Firefighters take down man who allegedly punched 60-year-old woman in face

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – A man accused of punching a 60-year-old woman on the street is being held accountable, thanks to some New York firefighters.

The video above shows a woman in a blue shirt, walking down the sidewalk on Aug. 26 when a man on a bicycle swerves over and punches her in the face, knocking her down. He speeds off as four people race behind him.

Those people are FDNY firefighters. They can be seen continuing around the corner, then struggling with the man to the ground. Meanwhile, other bystanders help the woman.

Twim Alzokari works at nearby J and A Deli and Grocery and says he knows the woman who was punched. He says she and her family are “very nice.”

He watched the firemen jump into action.

“I just see the guy running with the bike, and I see the fire department came after him,” Alzokari said.

The firefighters stayed with the suspect until police arrived, taking him away in handcuffs. The NYPD identified the man as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who police say has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault. During this incident, police say Biggs punched a firefighter in the face.

Alzokari says Biggs frequents the area and has come inside his store to buy things before. Police say the victim does not know Biggs, and a motive is unclear at this point.

Neighbors say they are grateful for the firefighters’ bravery.

“You feel safe. They’re always helping the community and that”s a very good job that they did,” Alzokari said.