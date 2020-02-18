WATCH: Employees fired after man takes bath in Wendy’s kitchen sink

GREENVILLE, Mich. (CNN) – A Wendy’s restaurant in Michigan is under fire after a video was shared online last week of someone bathing in a kitchen sink.

The video shows a shirtless man in a sink inside of the restaurant’s kitchen. A person in uniform can be seen throwing something into the sink and yelling, “Wash yourself!”. The person filming can then be heard laughing.

The video has left a bad taste in customers’ mouths.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I’d ever go back there again?” customer John Michael Molinares said.

The video has been viewed thousands of times.

A Wendy’s corporate representative sent news outlets a statement stating in part the following:

“The egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards.” Wendy’s corporate representative

Wendy’s says the employees involved in the video have been fired. It is unclear if the person in the sink actually worked at the restaurant.

The local health department has evaluated the Wendy’s since the incident, and everything has been sanitized inside.