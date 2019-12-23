WATCH: Coast Guard rescues surfer after shark attack

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. (CNN) – A surfer was rescued by the Coast Guard near Santa Rosa Island in California after a shark bite thanks to his quick-thinking friend.

The 37-year-old was bitten by a shark while surfing Saturday. His friend got him out of the water, called the Coast Guard and put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.

Coast Guard responded shortly after and rescued the surfer via helicopter. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

An officer said the area is remote, so the surfer is lucky to have been with someone who could call for help.

The breed of shark has not yet been identified, but great white sharks are responsible for most California shark attacks.