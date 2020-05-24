WATCH: Coach runs 55 miles to honor seniors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (CNN) – A Kansas high school track coach wanted to honor his seniors who missed out on their final season due to COVID-19, so he livestreamed himself on Facebook running 55 miles over 11 hours in their honor.

DJ Bookout has coached and taught at Wichita North High School for four years, but next year he’ll coach in his hometown at Newton High School. He honored all of his athletes, past and future, by running from his house to Wichita North High School, then to Newtown High School on what would have been the last day of school.

“It just seemed really appropriate to symbolically run to North as a way of reaching out to my North kids, and then on the way back, changing shirts and doing the same thing on the way back to Newton,” Bookout said.

Bookout livestreamed the entire run on Facebook for his athletes to see. It totaled 55 miles, or more than two full marathons..

“The poor seniors, they were so motivated,” Bookout said. “I’d never seen them train as hard as they did during the winter season.”

One of Bookout’s fellow coaches joined him for part of the run. They say they wanted to find a way for their kids to run too, but they decided against it to “lead by example” and practice social distancing.

Bookout says he wants every child he’s coached to know that he believes in them, and to never give up, even when times are hard.

“One step at a time… something I tell my runners all the time,” Bookout said. “Big journeys start with one step.”