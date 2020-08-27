WATCH: Close call caught on camera for TV crew covering hurricane

SAN ANTONIO (WSAV/CNN) – A television news crew had a close call caught on camera while reporting on Hurricane Laura along the Texas coast.

According to KSAT, Meteorologist Justin Horne and Photojournalist Bill Caldera were shooting a live report when an electrical explosion sparked in the scene just behind Horne.

The incident was captured in the video above.

According to KSAT, the explosion was created when winds pushed over a power line.