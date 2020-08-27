WATCH: Close call caught on camera for TV crew covering hurricane

SAN ANTONIO (WSAV/CNN) – A television news crew had a close call caught on camera while reporting on Hurricane Laura along the Texas coast.
According to KSAT, Meteorologist Justin Horne and Photojournalist Bill Caldera were shooting a live report when an electrical explosion sparked in the scene just behind Horne.
The incident was captured in the video above.
According to KSAT, the explosion was created when winds pushed over a power line.
⚡️POWER LINE DOWN- This is the moment #HurricaneLaura ‘s winds pushed over a power line behind @Justin_Horne as he was on live TV. For more on the storm go to https://t.co/sxjRXqJ1Wm pic.twitter.com/h4DOgcc5mr— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) August 27, 2020