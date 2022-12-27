INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Police in Indianapolis have arrested a woman who drove on a frozen canal on Christmas night.

Biankia Gleason, 33, was allegedly behind the wheel in a now-viral video that shows a vehicle driving down the downtown canal sometime before 11 p.m. on Christmas night.

She was arrested for drunk driving, according to a police report.

Gleason allegedly told firefighters that her GPS took her onto the canal. She said she went down an embankment, through a park, and onto canal’s frozen surface. When she hit a dead end on 10th street, she turned around and headed south, she said.

The car broke through the ice before reaching New York Street. The driver made it out of the car with the help of some witnesses nearby.

Mason Brauchla, who lives right along the canal, said he was taking the trash out when he saw the headlights.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” Brauchla said.

“I couldn’t believe, first off, the ice was even supporting their car for that long. They were probably going 30 miles per hour, at least. I was just shocked.”

First responders checked Gleason’s condition at the scene. She has since bonded out of jail.