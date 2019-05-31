National News

Virginia Beach shooting: 12 dead, including suspect, 6 injured

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:49 PM EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - Police say a longtime city employee opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon killing 11 people and injuring 6 others.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," said Mayor Bobby Dwyer.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cevera confirmed the suspected, now deceased, is a longtime city employee.

Cevera said a police officer was one of those injured in the shooting, but he was "basically saved by his bulletproof vest."

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries have not been announced at this time.

The suspect has not been identified.

