VIRAL VIDEO: North Carolina boy takes first steps in over 2 years after surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource) – A North Carolina boy with health challenges took his first steps in two and a half years, into the arms of his best friend, a former mascot for NC State, his favorite team.

A video of the milestone by the boy, named Grayson, has gone viral. The inspiring moment has been viewed more than 10 million times.

“I was so overwhelmed I didn’t even know what to do. What does a normal mom who just posted a video about her kid, what, there are no rules to this, it’s just crazy,” Grayson’s mom Dianne Ketchie said.

Grayson’s mom says the first several times he tried walking, he fell straight to the ground. She says when he took those steps, she couldn’t have been happier.

“Grayson does anything and everything that he wants to,” Grayson’s friend and former NC State mascot, Gus Camille, said. “It was just kind of getting the confidence and finally figuring it out that it was something we could do. It was definitely and emotional moment.”

Grayson’s mom says he was born medically fragile and delayed in walking. The, he got sick in 2018 and had to have orthopedic surgery. Due to some complications, he didn’t recover as quickly as doctors hoped.

“He really has that ‘never give up’ spirit, he is a fighter,” Ketchie said. “When the odds are stacked against him, he always pulls through, but I also feel like that’s because he has all of this support and I think that’s how sometimes him and I get through the hard days.”

Ketchie says she’s happy the awesome moment was caught on video and is making people smile.

“He’s just our normal kiddo, but I do think people like to have something that gives them some hope that the world isn’t the dumpster fire that it feels like right now,” Ketchie said. “And if we can provide some sunshine to people, that’s the least we can do.”