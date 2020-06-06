Viral video captures police officer hug crying 5-year-old girl at protest

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – After a video of a special moment during a Houston protest went viral, a 5-year-old girl’s family has a message for one police officer.

Simeon Bartee says he made the decision to go together with his family, including his 5-year-old daughter Simone, to a march honoring Houston native George Floyd this week.

“We have a history of police brutality in my family too, so you know, we were just going out there to raise awareness and I wanted to teach her at a young age to have a voice,” Bartee said.

In a sea of over 60,000 people, little Simone’s path crossed with one kind officer’s.

“She asked him, why do you have on this outfit, are you going to shoot us?” Bartee said.

He says the officer then got down on one knee and wrapped his arms around Simone, comforting her.

“I really wish that I would have caught the very beginning of it because that’s when he spoke about him having a daughter himself and wanting to make it home to his daughter,” Bartee said. “You could tell that everything came from a very genuine place.”

The video was shared to social media and now has nearly 3 million views. The family says it was a moment of compassion and empathy that touched their hearts and countless others.

“So I think that’s where it’s going to start, us being compassionate on both sides,” Bartee said. “And right now I think the world is relearning equality and I think this moment here and the moment we captured on the video, is a beautiful start.”

The family now has a message for the police officer.

“Thank you, thank you for giving me a different perspective,” Bartee said.