Video: Reporter confronts looters at Family Dollar Store in NC Video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Reporter Chelsea Donovan of WECT confronts looters at a Family Dollar Store in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Family Dollar Store is at Greenfield and South 13th streets.

Police have announced they are working to identify the looters.

There are also reports of looters at a Dollar General Store also in Wilmington.

Police made several arrests in that case.