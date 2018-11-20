Video: Neighbors compete in 'Turkey War' Video

(WOWT) -- In the outdoor decoration business, Thanksgiving is often overlooked between Halloween characters and Christmas light shows.



But in one neighborhood in Omaha, Nebraska, that is not the case. Two homeowners are in a friendly competition to see who can put the most turkeys in their yards.



Dan Vacha says the whole thing started two years ago.



"He saw my turkey and put two more up," said Vacha.



Their neighbors, the Friskopp family, let them know who was king of Thanksgiving that year.



"My husband sent a friendly text and said, 'We won!'" said Amanda Friskopp. "The next year, they started out with more."



This year's inflatable turkey war is the biggest one yet. The birds are on the roof and in the trees. There are big ones, and baby ones and everything in between.



