VIDEO: Military dad returns home, surprises son at school

HATTISBURG, Miss. (NBC) – A game at school turned into a big surprise for one Mississippi 7th grader when his father, a National Guardsman, surprised him by coming home early.

Brad Marrero Jr. had no idea his dad was back. In fact, he was not expecting him until October, according to his middle school’s website. The entire student body got to witness the homecoming, complete with plenty of hugs and a few tears.

“When I saw him, I didn’t know how to react, and I didn’t want to just run at him,” Marrero Jr. said. “But then, all my bones in my body just said ‘go’.”

Sergeant First Class Marrero last saw his son while he was on leave in Nov. 2018.