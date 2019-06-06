Video: Lubbock station catches 'wall of dirt' overtaking city on camera
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) -- During the 6 p.m. hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt--also known as a haboob--hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.
The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 p.m., which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview.
The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Ex-deputy charged with negligence in...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Police: Taco Bell running out of...
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico's work to avert tariffs
- Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended indefinitely
- London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple
- Warsaw's pride parade comes amid fears and threats in Poland