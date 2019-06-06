Video: Lubbock station catches 'wall of dirt' overtaking city on camera Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) -- During the 6 p.m. hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt--also known as a haboob--hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 p.m., which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview.

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.