National News

Video: Lubbock station catches 'wall of dirt' overtaking city on camera

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:34 AM EDT

Video: Lubbock station catches 'wall of dirt' overtaking city on camera

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) -- During the 6 p.m. hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt--also known as a haboob--hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.  

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 p.m., which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview. 

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center