Video: Jacksonville implodes old City Hall

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 11:00 AM EST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 11:00 AM EST

(WTLV) -- Jacksonville, Florida's old City Hall Annex building was imploded Sunday morning.

The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.

According to the City of Jacksonville's Twitter page, a gas line was impacted during the implosion and had to be repaired. 

