Video: Jacksonville implodes old City Hall Video

(WTLV) -- Jacksonville, Florida's old City Hall Annex building was imploded Sunday morning.



The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.



According to the City of Jacksonville's Twitter page, a gas line was impacted during the implosion and had to be repaired.



Read more: https://fcnews.tv/2Waltsy