Video: Jacksonville implodes old City Hall
(WTLV) -- Jacksonville, Florida's old City Hall Annex building was imploded Sunday morning.
The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.
According to the City of Jacksonville's Twitter page, a gas line was impacted during the implosion and had to be repaired.
Read more: https://fcnews.tv/2Waltsy
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Toyota, Panasonic announce venture for green auto batteries
- 3 groups; many videos; many interpretations of DC encounter
- American held in Russia for espionage to appear in court
- Zimbabwe leader: Violence by security forces 'unacceptable'