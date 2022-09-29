ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, nursing homes in Orange County, Florida are still being evacuated out of flooded areas.

Crews are working to evacuate nursing home residents who could be seen being taken out in boats Thursday night.

Sources say the residents from the nursing home will be taken to another facility in Altamonte Springs County.

Ian’s classification has changed multiple times since it initially slammed into Florida’s southwest coast as a major category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning but regained strength later in the day and was re-categorized as a category 1 hurricane.

President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian may have been responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.

Biden also ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the storm.

More than 2.5 million customers across Florida were reported to be without power and some counties, such as Lee County, have implemented mandatory curfews and encouraged residents to avoid roadways as crews work to assess the damage.