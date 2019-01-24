Video: Drunk Uber passenger takes hold of the wheel and steers car into traffic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Tense moments for a California Uber driver as a drunk passenger tries to crash the car.
Video was rolling as the chaos unfolded Saturday night in Sacramento.
The driver, Dax Castro, said he was driving down busy Highway 99 when the front seat passenger suddenly grabs the steering wheel in an attempt to cause an accident.
Castro struggled with the intoxicated passenger as he continues to drive.
He is eventually able to stop the vehicle.
Police were called and the passenger, 32-year-old Tswj Vang, was charged with driving under the influence.
Casto, who says he feared for his life, jokes about the incident saying, "If he threw up in my car, I would get $250 cleaning bonus, but because he tried to kill me, I get nothing."
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Former umpire Jim McKean dead at 73
- The Latest: Defense chief backs Maduro in Venezuela
- AP Exclusive: CNN's Acosta writing book on Trump White House
- The Latest: Barbs like 'Davos Stinks' at anti-forum protest
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-