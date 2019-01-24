Video: Drunk Uber passenger takes hold of the wheel and steers car into traffic Video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Tense moments for a California Uber driver as a drunk passenger tries to crash the car.

Video was rolling as the chaos unfolded Saturday night in Sacramento.

The driver, Dax Castro, said he was driving down busy Highway 99 when the front seat passenger suddenly grabs the steering wheel in an attempt to cause an accident.

Castro struggled with the intoxicated passenger as he continues to drive.

He is eventually able to stop the vehicle.

Police were called and the passenger, 32-year-old Tswj Vang, was charged with driving under the influence.

Casto, who says he feared for his life, jokes about the incident saying, "If he threw up in my car, I would get $250 cleaning bonus, but because he tried to kill me, I get nothing."



