VIDEO: Camera captures fatal building explosion in Houston

HOUSTON (NBC News) – At least two people are dead following a massive explosion at a business in northwest Houston, Texas.

The blast occurred around 4:15 a.m. Friday at Watson Valve Services.

A doorbell camera captured the explosion that could reportedly be felt for miles around — and caused extensive damage to nearby homes.

“Knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” Houston resident Mark Brady told affiliate KPRC. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here. It’s a war zone over here.”

One person was transported to the hospital shortly after the explosion.

The blast occurred in a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal spray coatings for equipment in various industries, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities said earlier Friday that valves in the building were releasing the chemical propylene, which dissipates in the air. Fire chief Samuel Peña said at Friday afternoon’s news conference that the valves have been secured and there is no longer a concern for leaks.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the two people killed are believed to be workers at the plant and that the owner of the building has accounted for all employees except for two.