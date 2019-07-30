VIDEO: Art installation allows children to play across US-Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (NBC News) – An art installation is turning the United States-Mexico border wall into a playground, allowing children in both countries to play with one another.

Two California professors, Ronald Rael with the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, assistant professor at San José State University in California, came up with “Teetertotter Wall” in 2009.

The idea came to life Monday in Sunland Park, New Mexico, with a handful of bright pink seesaws that stretch into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” Rael wrote on Instagram. “Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday cleared President Donald Trump to tap into the Defense Department’s $2.5 billion counter-drug budget to build more than 100 miles of the border wall.

