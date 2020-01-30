Vanessa Bryant posts about death of Kobe, Gianna: ‘Our beautiful blessings taken from us’

LOS ANGELES (WSAV) – Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence on the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The NBA legend and his daughter were among the nine people on board. There were no survivors.

Wednesday evening, Vanessa Bryant posted a family photo on her Instagram and thanked those who have “shown support and love during this horrific time.”

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married nearly 20 years ago. Together, they had four daughters.

Read the full post here: