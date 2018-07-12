National News

US says all 'eligible' youngest children reunited with families

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 11:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 11:31 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents. But it says 46 children under 5 weren't reunited with their families because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues.
    
The administration said in a statement that 57 children were reunified as of Thursday morning.
    
The government missed a federal judge's initial deadline of Tuesday to have all children under 5 reunited with parents. The administration has until July 26 to reunite about 2,000 older children.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of a woman who was separated from her child. It said it was reviewing the government statement and would comment later.
 

