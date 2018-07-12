US says all 'eligible' youngest children reunited with families
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents. But it says 46 children under 5 weren't reunited with their families because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues.
The administration said in a statement that 57 children were reunified as of Thursday morning.
The government missed a federal judge's initial deadline of Tuesday to have all children under 5 reunited with parents. The administration has until July 26 to reunite about 2,000 older children.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of a woman who was separated from her child. It said it was reviewing the government statement and would comment later.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters
- The Latest: British hopes alive in Wimbledon mixed doubles
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy nominations
- 'New information' prompts US to reopen Emmett Till case
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.