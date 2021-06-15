US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes

(AP) – An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade.

These weapons are intended for war — but some have ended up on America’s streets.

In this June 21, 2019, photo made available by the U.S. Marine Corps, a recruit receives a rifle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. The armory is in charge of over 10,000 rifles on Parris Island. In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. AP’s total is a certain undercount of a problem some armed services have downplayed. (Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

This Aug. 22, 2019, image from video made available by the U.S. Marine Corps shows redesigned armories in the 3rd Marine Logistics Group intended to improve efficiency and cleanliness at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan. Top officials within the Army, Marines and Secretary of Defense’s office say weapon accountability is a high priority and when the military knows a weapon is missing, that does indeed provoke a large-scale response to recover it. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this April 2, 2015, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a senior airman from the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory, returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The Pentagon used to share annual updates about missing weapons with Congress, but that requirement ended and, with it, public accountability has slipped. The Army and Air Force couldn’t readily tell AP how many weapons they were missing from 2010 through 2019. (Airman 1st Class Aaron Montoya/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this June 17, 2020, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a member of security forces stands at the 316th Security Support Squadron armory window to receive weapons and equipment for his shift at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Using government records covering the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force, an Associated Press investigation showed that military pistols, machine guns, shotguns and assault rifles vanished from armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships, firing ranges and other places where they were used, stored or transported. (Senior Airman Kaylea Berry/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this April 2, 2015, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a senior airman from the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Using government records covering the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force, an Associated Press investigation showed that military pistols, machine guns, shotguns and assault rifles vanished from armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships, firing ranges and other places where they were used, stored or transported. (Airman 1st Class Aaron Montoya/U.S. Air Force via AP)

This Oct. 11, 2017, image from video made available by the U.S. Air Force shows a gun vault at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 US military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. Because some armed services have suppressed the release of basic information, AP’s total is a certain undercount. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

This July 1, 2012, photo released by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command on Feb. 26, 2021, shows an instruction manual for a Beretta 9mm handgun at an Army storage yard in Kabul, Afghanistan. Army investigators determined that 65 handguns had been stolen from a cargo container. The theft went undetected until empty pistol boxes were discovered on the compound and a full inventory was taken. (U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command via AP)

In this July 13, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command on Feb. 9, 2021, a storage container of explosive ordnance shows signs of theft after arriving at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pa. An ammunition canister containing 32 rounds of 40mm M430A1 grenades, property of the U.S. Marine Corps, was missing. (U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command via AP)

This July 1, 2012, photo released by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command on Feb. 26, 2021, shows a U.S. Army storage yard in Kabul, Afghanistan. Army investigators determined that 65 handguns had been stolen from a cargo container. The theft went undetected until empty pistol boxes were discovered on the compound and a full inventory was taken. (U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command via AP)

In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a 7th Reconnaissance Squadron security forces patrolman checks weapons at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 US military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. Because some armed services have suppressed the release of basic information, AP’s total is a certain undercount. (Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery.

Pistols, machine guns and automatic assault rifles vanished from military armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships and elsewhere.

Chart compares the number of unaccounted for U.S. military weapons from 2010-2019 by type of weapon

Security lapses included unlocked doors, sleeping troops and a surveillance system that didn’t record.

The Pentagon and armed services say that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile, and note that some weapons are recovered.