Police: 2 US Capitol officers struck by vehicle, campus on lockdown

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — US Capitol police say two officers were injured after they were rammed by a vehicle Friday afternoon, prompting law enforcement to put the surrounding campus on lockdown.

The U.S. Capitol Police said the officers were injured after they were rammed by a vehicle near a barricade alongside the Capitol on Independence Avenue.

They said a suspect is in custody and both the officers and the suspect have been transported to the hospital.

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol “due to an external security threat,” while staff members received text messages that said they could not enter or exit the buildings.

NewsNation reporter Alexandra Limon took video from the scene

A law enforcement official previously told The Associated Press that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

