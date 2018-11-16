(NBC News) — The number of people unaccounted for in the wake of California’s deadly “Camp” fire has more than doubled to 631.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said authorities are working with three separate missing persons hotlines, and the numbers can change rapidly.
“You have to understand, folks: This is a dynamic list,” Honea said. “Some days there might be more people. Some days there might be less people.”
At least 63 people have been confirmed dead after the Camp fire swept through the city of Paradise.
Nearly 12,000 structures, including 9,700 single family homes, were destroyed.
UPDATE: More than 630 people missing, 63 dead in California wildfires
