Those who want to head out of the South for business or a different kind of adventure this summer may get the opportunity to do so.

United Airlines (UAL), along with Air Canada announced they will offer more capacity and new routes between Canada and the U.S. this summer.

Both carriers have collaboratively added more flights to provide customers with greater connectivity and more flexible flight times, with over 80 transborder codeshare routes and more than 260 daily flights.

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada stated, “Our coordinated schedules will provide business travelers with the convenience of hourly service and the additional comfort of a business cabin on all flights between Toronto and New York and Chicago, as well as Vancouver and San Francisco.”

“We’re proud of our continued work with Air Canada to provide customers with even greater transborder connectivity, including adding more flights and new direct service to Calgary and Vancouver from Washington Dulles,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances at United Airlines.

Quayle continued, “With schedules designed to give customers more flexibility with timing and more convenient connection options, as well as the ability to enjoy the benefits of both airlines’ loyalty programs, our agreement with Air Canada makes United the premier U.S. airline for travel to Canada.”

The new non-stop service between Vancouver and Washington-Dulles will begin June 1.

UAL will introduce a new, non-stop flight between Calgary and Washington-Dulles on June 2.

Flight Departs Arrives Frequency AC 1036 Vancouver 8:15 Washington 16:16 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun AC 1037 Washington 17:10 Vancouver 20:01 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun UA 2221 Calgary 13:30 Washington 19:54 Daily UA 1125 Washington 9:00 Calgary 11:59 Daily

The coordinated schedule will enable both carriers to offer shuttle-style hourly service throughout the day between key Air Canada and UAL hubs. The airlines will offer 29 daily flights with complementary timings between Toronto and New York/Newark and Chicago, and 11 daily flights between Vancouver and San Francisco.

Route Frequency First Departure Last Departure Toronto-Chicago 13- times Daily 06:30 21:15 Chicago-Toronto 07:10 21:15 Toronto-New York/Newark 16-times Daily 06:15 21:00 New York/Newark-Toronto 06:00 20:15 Vancouver-San Francisco 11-times Daily 07:00 21:00 San Francisco-Vancouver 06:45 21:00

