U.S. tops 14 million Covid-19 cases, sets daily record for deaths, cases and hospitalizations

(NBC News) – The United States logged 14 million Covid-19 cases Wednesday just hours after setting three grim records: the highest number of daily deaths, new infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

The U.S. reported 2,777 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday alone, according to an NBC News tally. The country registered nearly 205,000 new cases of Covid-19 on the same day, a figure that comes just a month after the U.S. single-day record topped 100,000 cases for the first time.

Meanwhile, more people than ever are hospitalized. The Covid Tracking Project reported that 100,000 people were hospitalized across the country.

The country has tallied 14,007,908 cases and 274,311 deaths since the pandemic began, according to an NBC News tally.

Much of the United States has seen a rise in cases over the last month. In the last two weeks that surge has been most acute in New Mexico, where the percentage of new cases has risen by 109 percent; Arizona, at 90 percent; and California, 75 percent, according to NBC News data.

“Cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase,” Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager, said during a briefing.

Health experts are bracing for a possible surge in travel-related cases following Thanksgiving. Cases stemming from the holiday are likely to be apparent about a week to 10 days later.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield had a dire prediction for the winter months. “I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” he said.

Much like it did before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people that cancel plans to travel for the December holidays.