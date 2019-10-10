Two Giuliani associates arrested on charges of campaign finance violation

(NBC News) – Two associates of Rudy Guiliani have been arrested on charges of campaign finance violations.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles International Airport Wednesday evening.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman says the men were getting ready to leave the country with one-way tickets.

“As alleged in the indictment the defendants broke the law to gain political influence while avoiding disclosure of who was actually making the donations and where the money was coming from,” Berman said.

Guiliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, has said Parnas and Fruman worked with him as part of his dealings in Ukraine.

Their indictment details a scheme to make campaign contributions to a Super PAC that supported President Trump.

“These allegations are not about some technicality, a civil violation or an error on a form; this investigation is about corrupt behavior, deliberate law breaking,” said the F.B.I.’s William Sweeney, Jr.

According to Berman, Parnas and Fruman made the contributions in an effort to get the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine removed from her post.

Marie Yovanovitch was removed as Ambassador to Ukraine in May.

Parnas and Fruman ducked impeachment inquiry depositions earlier this week, and House Democrats have now issued subpoenas to force them to hand over documents.

Two other men are implicated in the indictment. Andrey Kukushkin was arrested in San Francisco; David Correia has not been taken into custody.